ULYSSES, Kan. — A 16-year-old Kansas boy will soon earn his high school diploma – and a few days later he’ll travel to Harvard to collect his bachelor’s degree.
Ulysses High School senior Braxton Moral will attend both commencement ceremonies in May, becoming the only student to successfully pursue a four-year high school degree and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard at the same time, The Hutchinson News reported .
Harvard has changed the rules, Braxton’s father Carlos Moral said, so his son will be “the one and only” person reaching that milestone. Braxton Moral will be 17 when he gets his diplomas.
Carlos Moral said they began to realize their son was special when he was in the third grade.
“They told us: ‘You need to do something. He’s not just gifted. He’s really, really gifted,'” he said.
Braxton Moral skipped the fourth grade.
The Ulysses school district allowed him to take some high school classes while he was still in middle school. Before high school he took a class offered at Fort Hays State University. Then he was admitted into Harvard.
Braxton Moral simultaneously studied at the high school and the Harvard Extension School. The program typically serves adults who work and can’t attend classes on campus full time.
Ulysses High School math teacher Patsy Love served as the proctor for the Harvard program, administering Moral’s tests in Kansas. Moral spent the summer before his junior year at Harvard’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Braxton Moral said he hopes to attend Harvard Law School next.
-
Sports
Monday's NBA roundup: Harden scores 43 points in triple-double
-
Sports
Monday's NHL roundup: Predators surge past Capitals
-
Boston Celtics
Spurs score 46 in third to beat Celtics
-
Nation & World
Trump complains about 'bad press' over Syria decision
-
News
North Carolina regulations questioned in wake of fatal mauling