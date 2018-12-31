What in heaven’s sake is going on in Washington, D.C.? The president’s Cabinet is dropping like November leaves.

First was the State Department (Rex Tillerson is boneheaded) and then the Justice Department (they know nothing). The interior secretary is leaving, and another chief of staff has left (that’s no surprise). In the Department of Defense, the last of the president’s band of “my generals” is abandoning ship.

Now that his friends Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin are beginning to rattle their nuclear bells, maybe someone should be listening.

When will the president be moving his desk from the Oval Office over to his satellite office – the Pentagon?

Oh, yes, when I see Donald Trump standing on that hallowed ground at the veterans cemetery, it makes my stomach want to empty.

Carroll Hansen

Parsonsfield

