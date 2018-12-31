In a Dec. 25 letter to the editor, Bill Barker of Westbrook complained that our dearly soon-to-be-departed governor, Paul LePage, is taking his pension money out of state.
What’s the problem? Given the harm he has done to Maine, especially to the less fortunate among us, I think we should build a wall to make sure he doesn’t come back.
Donna Halvorsen
South Portland
