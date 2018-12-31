BELMONT — A Lewiston man was arrested after he stabbed his teenage son during a fight on the side of a road in Belmont, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, Allen Sanborn, 59, was spotted by Maine State Police Trooper Don Webber having an altercation with another person on the side of Route 3. Waldo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Jackson responded to the scene as well.

Sanborn and his 17-year-old son were arguing inside a vehicle that also was carrying his son’s 16-year-old girlfriend, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

After the son got out of the vehicle, the argument continued on the side of the road until Sanborn stabbed the teen once in the torso with a knife, the sheriff’s office said, and the physical confrontation escalated.

Both were taken to Waldo County General Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Sanborn was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. No bail was set.

