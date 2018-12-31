WINDHAM — Meghan Hoffses scored 16 points Monday to help undefeated Windham come away with a 38-34 victory against Massabesic in an SMAA girls’ basketball game.

Hoffses hit two 3-pointers for the Eagles (7-0).

Tara Flanders added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Windham, which broke away from a 15-15 halftime tie.

McKenzy Ouellette scored 18 points and hit four 3-pointers for Massabesic. (1-6).

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

GORHAM 4, BRUNSWICK 2: Isis Adams scored 55 seconds into overtime to lift Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic (3-5-1) to a comeback victory against Brunswick (1-8-1) at Gorham.

Trailing 4-2 with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Gorham scored twice in 24 seconds to force overtime before Adams scored.

