FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots center David Andrews has gone to the playoffs every year he’s been in the NFL, reaching the AFC title game in his first three tries and making the Super Bowl twice.

Something he’s never done: played on wild-card weekend.

“I don’t know what it’s like doing it any other way,” Andrews said after the Patriots clinched their ninth straight first-round bye. “I’ve been very fortunate to be a part of this organization and these great locker rooms. We’re very fortunate and just got to make the most of this week, get some rest, focus, take a step back to look at yourself and what you can do better.”

After early-season struggles that once again raised doubts whether the New England dynasty was coming to an end, the Patriots are back in their usual spot after a 38-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. They will have the week off before finding out which of the wild-card winners – it could be the Texans, Ravens or Chargers – will be their opponent in Foxborough on Jan. 13.

The Patriots (11-5) earned their 10th straight AFC East title and their 15th in 16 seasons; the only exception was the 2008 season Tom Brady missed with a torn ACL. They have not played in the wild-card weekend since 2009, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough.

EAGLES: Nick Foles will start at quarterback despite a chest injury when the team plays the Chicago Bears in an NFC wild-card game next Sunday.

RAIDERS: Oakland hired former NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as its new general manager.

BILLS: The team re-signed veteran quarterback Derek Anderson to a one-year contract to backup Josh Allen.

RATINGS: CBS announced that its Sunday afternoon NFL package posted an 8 percent increase over last season.

TITANS: Linebacker Brian Orakpo says he’s retiring after 10 NFL seasons

