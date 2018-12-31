Local & State
The Press Herald’s most-read stories of the year
From Gov. LePage's imminent move to Florida, the demise of L.L. Bean's lifetime return policy, to the congressional district race that had no end, here are the most popular Press Herald stories you read this year.
The two-term governor says he prefers the low taxes of the Sunshine State but plans to live in Maine from April through September.
Many say they are now seen as guilty until proven innocent; some women, however, say this is merely complaining from a group that has never been made to feel threatened or powerless.
Executives say a growing number of customers were returning worn-out items years after they were purchased, in part because of the company's own marketing.
As Maine's secretary of state continues the retabulation to determine the winner in the 2nd Congressional District, a court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Her family and neighbors searched on foot, by snowmobile and by car for the 13-year-old yellow lab.
Rejected by his mother, Nugget has been bottle-fed, babied and schlepped around town by his owners from Toddy Pond Farm.
Watch this page for real-time town-by-town results on election night.
Matthew Dunlap accuses the Justice Department of 'contempt for the rule of law' in its response regarding a judge's order on voter fraud commission papers.
Leslie Gibson had been under fire since making online comments calling one of the teenagers a 'skinhead lesbian' and another a liar.
Maine's independent U.S. senator cites 5 reasons for his decision, and says the 'stakes are too high' to support President Trump's nominee.
Though officials are awaiting positive identification and would not say whether they believe it is Kristin Westra, her husband posted to Facebook, saying 'My heart was crushed today.'
Angry over the elevation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, some customers and tourists vow to stay away from the state and its products.
The M5, at 277 feet long and 54 feet wide, is the largest single-masted sailing yacht in the world, and as of Thursday, it's moored at DiMillo's Marina.
Legislators put the state on a path to legal production and sales – guided by rules more conservative than first proposed – and the first shops are likely to open in spring 2019.
Investigators conclude that Brett Bickford, who fell to his death in York County in September, loosened his harness in midair.
