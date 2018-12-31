Anthony Clavette, Scarborough indoor track: The senior high jumper broke the school record by clearing 6-51/4 at the USM Relays.

Mackenzie Holmes, Gorham girls’ basketball: The 6-foot-2 senior scored 39 points in a 57-26 win over Sanford, then got 25 points and 17 rebounds in a 49-43 victory over Portland.

Te’Andre King, North Yarmouth Academy boys’ basketball: King, a 6-foot-4 junior, scored 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 58-53 win over Sacopee Valley.

Nick McSorley, Biddeford boys’ hockey: McSorley, a sophomore, has 10 goals and four assists in his team’s first four games, including two power-play goals Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win against Cape Elizabeth.

Jonah Potter, Wells wrestling: Potter, a 182-pound class sophomore, won three matches with pins to earn Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Atlantic Invitational in Wells. Potter beat Marshwood’s Dylan Strong, last year’s Class A runner-up at 170, in the championship round.

Sophia Santamaria, York/Traip/Marshwood girls’ hockey: Santamaria, a junior, had eight goals and two assists in a three-game span, including all three goals for the Wildcats in a 3-2 overtime victory against Yarmouth/Falmouth.

