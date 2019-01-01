Four people, including an elderly couple from Yarmouth and a 6-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a head-on collision in Hiram, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Route 117 and Pequawket Trail, said Sheriff’s Deputy Zane Loper. A Subaru station wagon being driven by a 77-year-old woman from Yarmouth was headed southbound when it collided with a Hyundai sedan being driven by a 27-year-old woman from Hiram.
Loper said a 76-year-old male passenger in the Subaru was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The others involved, including the Hiram woman’s 6-year-old son, were also transported to Maine Med.
Loper said both vehicles were totaled, but none of the injuries was considered life-threatening.
Maine State Police are helping the sheriff’s office investigate the crash.
