I was upset to read the Washington Post article “White liberals condescend to black people, study reveals” (Dec. 1, Page A2).

Racism is a prominent and sensitive topic and makes up a large portion of the news every day. It is a constant cause of unrest, which many struggle to change.

The content of this article is hampering to those of us who simply seek peace and good will among all men. I question the the value of this article. I say this because it implies that we of the white race have a preprocessed attitude. This is not a good thing, not good at all. And it is not true.

To me, it is nefarious and threatening, sowing seeds of resentment and only adding to the destabilization to our society. Who can feel self-actualized and good about themselves and on an even playing field when it’s suggested that they need special treatment, as this article reported? Could this be Russia, again, attempting to stir up more trouble among us?

This article made me feel really upset because it suggests that white people feel superior and have the nerve to think they have the right to analyze others and to treat them accordingly. Again, this is not true!

I know that I speak for all decent, reasonable human beings that when I see any of my fellow men thrive and be pleased with themselves – especially my fellow men of color – it brings joy and peace to me.

Bonnie Tallagnon

Biddeford

Share

< Previous