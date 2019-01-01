TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard scored a career-high 45 points, Pascal Siakam had a career-best 28 points with 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Utah Jazz 122-116 on Tuesday night.

Norman Powell scored a season-high 14 points, and the Raptors won their fourth straight at home.

Jae Crowder scored a career-high 30 points, Derrick Favors had 21 and Donovan Mitchell scored 19 as the Jazz dropped to 10-12 on the road and 18-20 overall. Utah’s Rudy Gobert scored 16 points, and Ricky Rubio had 14.

Leonard made all seven of his field-goal attempts in the third quarter and added five foul shots. His 19 points were the second most in any quarter by a Raptors player this season. Serge Ibaka scored 20 points in the first quarter of a Nov. 4 road win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Leonard shot 16 for 22 overall, missing all three attempts from 3-point range. He went 13 for 17 at the free-throw line.

After making two 3-pointers in the first half, the Raptors connected on their first three long-range shots of the third quarter, turning a two-point halftime deficit into a 12-point edge midway through the quarter.

Siakam went 3 for 3 from 3-point range in the third and scored 13 points. Toronto outscored Utah 44-32 to take a 95-85 lead into the fourth.

Leonard scored 10 points in the first quarter, and all five Raptors starters made at least one basket as Toronto led 26-24 after one.

BUCKS 121, PISTONS 98: Milwaukee opened a 16-point halftime lead, Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Bucks cruised to a win over the visiting Detroit.

Khris Middleton added 22 and Eric Bledsoe 18 for the Bucks. Blake Griffin scored 29 for the Pistons.

NOTES

RAPTORS: Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry has had pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory injections for his sore lower back.

Coach Nick Nurse said Monday “things are progressing really well” and it “shouldn’t be too long” before Lowry returns.

