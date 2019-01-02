Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the death a man and woman whose bodies were found on New Years Day inside of a South Paris apartment.

Heather Bickford and Dana Hill, both 31, were found dead inside their first floor apartment next door to the Market Square Restaurant Tuesday night, according to state police.

Bickford’s children, who are 8 and 2 months, were found uninjured inside the apartment. They are now in the custody of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Police were called to the apartment around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday by a man who knew the couple. Police say Bickford and Hill were renting the apartment together.

Lt. Mark Holmquist of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit told reporters at the scene early Wednesday morning that detectives and evidence technicians were there for a “death investigation” but did not say if the deaths were considered suspicious. He said the bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police say more information is expected to be released later Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: