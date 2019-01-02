FALMOUTH — Unbeaten Kennebunk High showed its prolific offense for more than three quarters at Falmouth, leading to a key 54-46 Class A South boys’ basketball victory Wednesday night.

For Kennebunk (7-0) it was arguably the most significant win in the current group’s career. Falmouth (6-2) entered the night ranked first in the division and is a perennial title contender.

“I think we all came in here knowing we had the confidence and the skill to win,” said senior captain Cam Lovejoy, who scored 14 points. “And this is only going to boost our confidence because obviously beating a team like this is huge.”

The Rams had averaged 78.7 points in their first six wins and raced to a 49-31 lead early in the fourth quarter, shooting 16 of 34 overall and 7 of 14 from behind the 3-point line.

Falmouth had allowed only 38.3 points per game.

Kyle Pasieniuk needed just nine shots to lead the Rams’ balanced offense with 19 points. He made his first five 3-point attempts, including three in the second quarter when Kennebunk opened up a 15-point lead before hitting halftime ahead 31-18.

“I know my teammates are always going to give me the ball when I’m open and it’s my job to knock down the shots,” Pasieniuk said. “Of course this (win) is significant. It gets us a lot of Heal points.”

Zack Sullivan added 13 points. He and Lovejoy made two 3-pointers. Max Murray contributed six points and battled inside.

The Rams complemented their offense with a variety of trapping zone schemes in the half court. Falmouth shot 25 percent from the field (16 of 64) and was 1 of 17 on 3-point attempts.

“I thought we defended really well. I thought we gave them five or six different looks,” said Kennebunk’s first-year coach David Leal.

Falmouth trailed 9-8 with 2:32 left in the first quarter when 6-foot-7 Nik Hester (game-high 22 points, 14 rebounds) went to the bench with his second foul.

Kennebunk went on a 20-6 run.

Things did get ragged for the Rams in the final six minutes. They struggled against full-court pressure (eight fourth-quarter turnovers) and missed five straight free throws. Falmouth cut its deficit down to eight, 52-44, with nearly three minutes to play but couldn’t get closer until two Hester free throws with 20 seconds left.

Falmouth was without Sam Manganello, the team’s leading scorer in 2017-18, who missed his fourth game with an ankle injury. He is expected back soon.

Steve Craig can be reached at 791-6413 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: SteveCCraig

Share

< Previous

Next >