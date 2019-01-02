AUBURN — Too many penalties nearly cost St. Dominic Academy against Scarborough on Wednesday night.

The Saints, though, simply had too much firepower for the Red Storm. Scarborough scored twice on long power-play opportunities, but the top two lines for St. Dom’s couldn’t be held in check and the Saints skated away with a 4-3 Class A boys’ hockey victory at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

“Anytime that you’re in the penalty box and you keep going there, you’re giving the other team a great opportunity of putting the puck in the net. And they did,” St. Dom’s Coach Bob Parker said. “Against a good team like Scarborough, you definitely want to stay out of the box, be a little bit smarter.”

The Red Storm (3-2) tied the game less than five minutes into the first period after spending more than four minutes on the power play.

The Saints (4-2) survived a two-man disadvantage and only had to kill off a 5-on-4, but Cameron Budway’s shot eluded goalie Gaston Fuksa.

Scarborough Coach Jake Brown used his timeout with his team holding a 5-on-3 advantage but down 1-0.

“I thought it was just a time that we had to kind of settle down,” Brown said. “I thought it was a critical time to try to get a goal there, and really just wanted to simplify it and get pucks to the net.”

St. Dom’s regained the lead just past the midway point of the second period when Lucas Pushard’s shot from the right side slid under goalie Peter O’Brien and inside the left post. Will Fletcher made it 3-1 with 15.9 seconds left in the period.

Ethan Jasa stole momentum for the Red Storm by sending in a shot that sneaked past Fuksa with 1.5 seconds left.

“I told the guys that it’s very rare that you can go into the locker room down 3-2 and have the momentum, but I thought that going into the third we had the momentum from getting that goal late,” Brown said. “So I told our guys we really want to stay on our toes in the third period, try to keep that momentum as long as we can.”

Instead, St. Dom’s added to its lead on Dominic Chasse’s second goal of the game.

Later in the third, the Red Storm again couldn’t convert with a two-skater advantage, but Zachary Chaisson did rip a shot past Fuksa just after the first penalty expired to make it 4-3.

Scarborough pulled O’Brien with 1:44 left but couldn’t get the tying goal.

O’Brien finished with 25 saves. Fuksa recorded 20 saves.

