GREENE — A Buckfield man was arrested at about noon Wednesday after a multi-county car chase during which the driver was seen tossing items out his window, authorities said.

The chase ended when the black Nissan sedan driven by Joshua Morin, 32, slid into a ditch at the corner of Sawyer and North Hatch Hill roads in Greene.

Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson said the chase began in Oxford County as a report of a suspicious vehicle. When Morin failed to pull over and drove into Androscoggin County, Samson’s deputies were called for assistance. One of his deputies joined the pursuit, which went into Sabattus.

Speeds were “reasonable,” Samson said. “He just refused to stop.”

Spike mats were used at least once, which Morin swerved to avoid, Samson said. A deputy was later treated at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Lewiston for injuries from a spike mat, Samson said.

Several charges related to the chase are expected, Samson said.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency was called in on the case because some of the items found in his car or thrown from his car may have been drugs, police said.

A drug-sniffing dog was brought to the scene.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is handling charges related to the chase, Samson said.

Oxford County Sheriff Chris Wainwright said the investigation has expanded and is ongoing.

Morin’s criminal history includes a string of felony convictions, including burglaries, theft, criminal mischief, escape and drug trafficking.

His driving record includes license revocation in 2007 and suspension in 2015.

