Gorham Savings Bank has added CEO to the title of its existing president, Steve deCastro.

As of Tuesday, deCastro has replaced former CEO Chris Emmons, who retired Dec. 31 after 15 years with the Gorham-based bank.

DeCastro joined Gorham Savings in July 2016 as executive vice president of commercial banking, and in April he was promoted to president, the bank said in a news release.

Before joining Gorham Savings, deCastro was senior vice president at Key Private Bank in Portland, where he led the 26-person New England wealth management team, it said.

“I am truly honored to be president and CEO of such a community-focused institution, with such hard-working and dedicated people,” deCastro said in the release. “I want to thank Chris Emmons and the board for their vote of confidence in me, and I look forward to working with our team to identify opportunities that fit the bank’s company culture and mission.”

