For nearly two years, the country has become increasingly embroiled in chaos caused by the twists and turns of the Trump administration. Now the nation faces a federal government shutdown, a plummeting stock market and an immediate withdrawal from Syria and the abandonment of our Kurdish allies.

As the political upheaval has intensified, any number of government officials have worked behind the scenes to impose guardrails on the national and international chaos. Four of them, not often linked in political commentary, share a common background – they are all former or active-duty U.S. Marine Corps officers.

Three of them, all generals, are leaving their leadership positions. The current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joseph Dunford Jr., is being replaced by Army Gen. Mark Milley. President Trump’s second chief of staff, retired Gen. John Kelly, embattled and largely unsuccessful in attempting to bring order to the West Wing, is being forced out. Most notably, James Mattis has had enough. The recently announced retreat from Syria was the final straw for Mattis as defense secretary.

That leaves one former Marine – a junior officer wounded in battle in Vietnam, Robert Mueller. After Vietnam, Mueller returned to civilian life and pursued a career of distinction in the federal government, including serving for 12 years as FBI director under George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

He now serves as special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, possible cooperation between the Russian government and Trump campaign operatives, and any possible post-election efforts involving obstruction of justice.

Mueller and his special counsel’s office don’t leak. Nobody knows what lies ahead in his investigation or how long it will take. All we can know with certainty is Mueller will – conscientiously and professionally – pursue the facts wherever they may lead. May he be allowed to finish the job. Semper Fi, Lieutenant Mueller.

Jim Bunting

Falmouth

