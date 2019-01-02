The woman accused of beating her 10-year-old daughter to death in a Stockton Springs condominium last February is seeking to annul her marriage to the other defendant in the girl’s slaying.

Sharon Carrillo, 34, is expected to ask a District Court judge in Wiscasset on Thursday to void her marriage to Julio Carrillo, 52, because he had at least one wife at the time the couple wed, and may still be married to a third woman, said Christopher MacLean, Sharon Carrillo’s attorney.

Sharon and Julio Carrillo Photos courtesy of Waldo County Jail Marissa Kennedy Related Headlines Prosecutors want single trial for Maine parents in child’s beating death

Both Carrillos each face one count of depraved indifference murder.

MacLean said he intends to present evidence at the hearing that Julio Carrillo was never legally divorced from Kathleen Carrillo of Louisville, Kentucky.

In March, Kathleen Carrillo said in an interview with the Portland Press Herald that she was married to Julio Carrillo in 2000, and that during the course of their six-year relationship he beat her regularly and was controlling. After Julio Carrillo left her in 2006, Kathleen Carrillo said she did not know whether their union was ever legally dissolved, or he simply moved on without divorcing her.

Kathleen Carrillo could not be reached for comment Wednesday, and a telephone message left for a relative was not returned. However, an online obituary for a woman of the same name who died in September at 67 contains details that match those of Kathleen Carrillo’s life, including how she was a retired housekeeper at a hospital. In the March interview, Kathleen Carrillo described how she met Julio Carrillo when they both worked as hospital housekeepers.

Sharon Carrillo is expected to testify at the hearing Thursday, MacLean said, which will be her first public statements since she was arrested in February 2018.

The Carrillos were arrested on Feb. 25 after first responders went to the Stockton Springs condominium where the couple were living. Julio Carrillo had reported that his10-year-old step-daughter, Marissa Kennedy, had an accident in their basement and was injured, but investigators quickly determined that Kennedy had been severely and routinely beaten.

In interviews with state police detectives, the Carrillos told investigators how they both brutally beat Kennedy every day, for weeks, before they found her unresponsive and attempted to stage a scene as if her injuries were accidental, according to court records.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and determined that Kennedy died of battered child syndrome, and had recently suffered a subdural hematoma, a lacerated liver and showed signs of multiple old injuries that were caused by acute and chronic abuse.

MacLean, meanwhile, contends that Sharon Carrillo was victimized by Julio Carrillo, saying that he was a violent and controlling figure in his client’s life, and that Sharon Carrillo may not have participated in the beatings.

Matt Byrne can be contacted at 791-6303 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: MattByrnePPH

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: