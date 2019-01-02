A group of Ogunquit residents has filed a formal challenge to try to block a rival citizen group’s effort to remove three select board members from office.

The latest filing is based on a little-known provision in the town charter that does not clearly lay out what the town is supposed to do next, forcing town officials to consult with its attorney about how to proceeed.

The group that filed the challenges is comprised of four Ogunquit residents who have raised concerns about the petitions circulated in an effort to recall three select board members and about a number of the signatures on the petitions. The challenges, filed Dec. 21 with Town Clerk Chris Murphy, have required officials to seek clarity from the town attorney about how the challenges will be reviewed.

A group of residents known as Take Back Ogunquit has been working for several months to force a townwide vote and recall from office Selectmen Madeline Mooney, Robert Winn and chairman Charles Waite III. The group last month submitted recall petitions including a total of about 900 signatures, which have been verified by the town clerk’s office. The recall effort was launched after the firing of the town’s fire chief by Town Manager Patricia Finnigan.

Murphy said Wednesday she was waiting for additional information from the town attorney before scheduling a public hearing on the challenges. While the town charter lays out a procedure for recalling elected officials and includes an opportunity for citizens to challenge recall petitions, it does not outline the challenge process. Murphy said she needs clarity on the process, including who will preside over the hearing and a time frame for when a ruling on the challenges will be made.

After the public hearing, the select board is expected to set a date for a recall election provided the petitions and signatures are determined to be valid.

In a press release, the four members of the group challenging the petitions signatures – Mary Buck, Barbara Ferraro, Patricia Hussey and Peter Kahn – said they worked with the law firm Preti Flaherty to identify irregularities in the recall paperwork filed with the town clerk. The group is challenging the validity of all petitions because it alleges John Mixon of Take Back Ogunquit was not a registered voter when he started the recall process. The group also says the town clerk issued more than the 10 petitions allowed under the town charter and failed to maintain control of a petition that was kept in her office for voters to sign.

The group also is challenging the validity of more than a dozen individual signatures, saying the person who signed was either not a registered voter or that their signatures did not match their voter card or on other petitions. One person’s signature should not be considered valid because she signed using a married name, according to the group.

The challenging group also called the recall effort “purely political.”

“Its end-game is get rid of the new town manager. It is intended to ultimately install a new town manager who will be (beholden) to the special interests, not to the citizenry,” Buck said in a prepared statement. “This is extremely concerning to all of us who value our election process and integrity of the town manager and affected select board members.”

Jerry DeHart, a member of Take Back Ogunquit, called the challenge to the petition signatures “a waste of taxpayer money.” He called assertions that petition circulators made up signatures “very low” and said Mixon is a longtime resident who has voted in the past eight elections.

“They allegations are absolutely incorrect and they know going in that they’re wrong,” DeHart said of the group that filed challenges. “Most of these charges should be set aside.”

