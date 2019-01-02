It’s that time of year when assistant coaches of the New England Patriots see their popularity rise.

The Broncos, Browns, Packers, and Dolphins have requested to interview Patriots defensive playcaller Brian Flores for their head coaching positions. In addition, the Packers and Dolphins have requested to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

New England Coach Bill Belichick has become accustomed to seeing his coordinators tied to various jobs. McDaniels and Matt Patricia often spent their bye weekends interviewing with other teams. Last season, it looked certain that both coordinators would leave. Patricia ended up taking the Lions job. McDaniels backed out of the Colts job after the Super Bowl and decided to stay with the Patriots.

This time around, Flores and McDaniels are bound to be intrigued by several openings. The Browns have a franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield and a projected $85 million in cap space this spring.

The Packers, who fired Mike McCarthy earlier this season, arguably feature the league’s most talented passer in Aaron Rodgers.

Denver has several cornerstone players on defense, including edge rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, but needs upgrades at quarterback and wide receiver.

In Miami, quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still under contract, though there have been rumors that the Dolphins could find a new starter this offseason.

Other jobs that are open: the Bengals, Buccaneers, Cardinals and Jets.

SAFETY DEVIN McCourty remained sidelined as New England returned to the practice field during its playoff bye week.

McCourty left in the third quarter of Sunday’s 38-3 win over the Jets because of what the team called a head injury. The win gave New England a first-round bye.

Along with McCourty, fullback James Develin and tight end Dwayne Allen and were also absent during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media. Develin posted on Instagram that his wife was in a hospital expecting a child. The reason for Allen’s absence is unknown.

McCourty started all 16 games for the third straight season and was third on the team with 82 tackles. He hasn’t missed a game since sitting out the final two regular-season games in 2015 because of an ankle injury.

