Two area men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday after Scarborough police and members of the town’s Special Enforcement United raided a home at 6 Woodfield Drive.

Law enforcement teams went to the house around 5 p.m. where they served a drug search warrant, Sgt. John O’Malley said in a news release Wednesday.

Scarborough police said 26-year-old Tyler Smith, also known as Sosa, of Gorham and 44-year-old Andrew Flanders of North Yarmouth were both taken into police custody.

Smith was charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, a felony Class A crime. Police seized more than $4,000 in cash, 28 grams of fentanyl, and 11 grams of a synthetic hallucinogen from Smith, according to the release.

Flanders was charged with illegal possession of drugs (fentanyl) and misdemeanor possession of drugs (Xanax).

