GORHAM — Bode Meader keyed a fourth-quarter comeback, then made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with two seconds left in overtime to give Gorham a 56-53 win over Portland in a Class AA boys’ basketball game Wednesday night.

Meader sank two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Rams (4-2) rallied from a 43-35 deficit.

In overtime, Meader drilled a 3-pointer from the corner for the winning basket. Portland’s desperation heave from midcourt on the inbounds play was disallowed because it was after the buzzer.

Tyler Haines led Gorham with 20 points. Meader finished with 16 and Grant Nadeau had 11.

Portland (5-2) got 14 points from Pedro Fonseca, 12 from Jeremiah Alado and 11 from Trey Ballew.

SOUTH PORTLAND 46, SANFORD 45: South Portland’s Pamba Pamba made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left after he was fouled while Matt Romano hit a go-ahead basket for Sanford, enabling the Red Riots (4-3) to edge the Spartans (1-6) in South Portland.

Owen Hunter paced South Portland with 14 points. Carson Bickford led Sanford with 17.

BONNY EAGLE 60, DEERING 46: Zach Maturo scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half as the Scots (6-1) pulled away from the Rams (4-2) in Standish.

Ben Onek led Deering with 19 points.

MARSHWOOD 62, WESTBROOK 55: The Hawks (3-4) used a 15-8 run in the third quarter to take control against the Blue Blazes (1-5) at Westbrook.

Aidan Sullivan scored 18 points, Ian Bryant chipped in with 14 and Kye Williams contributed 12 for Marshwood.

Kevin Malonda led Westbrook with 28 points. Michael Connolly tossed in 20.

SCARBOROUGH 95, NOBLE 46: Nick Fiorillo had 32 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Red Storm (3-4), who jumped out to a 27-9 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Knights (0-6) at North Berwick.

Brian Austin added 20 points.

Tyler Oliver led Noble with 16.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 56, LINCOLN ACADEMY 39: Jacob Bickmore’s 3-pointer started a 17-4 third-quarter run that gave the Panthers (6-1) a 45-28 lead in a win over the Eagles at Waldoboro.

Gabe Allaire led Medomak with 13 points. Sullivan Fink scored 11 points for the Eagles.

RANGELEY 71, PINE TREE ACADEMY 35: Nolan Boone scored 23 points to lead the Lakers (5-2) past the Breakers (1-3) in Rangeley.

Pine Tree was led by Grant Milano with 12 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CHEVERUS 38, THORNTON ACADEMY 36: Emily Bontatibus grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a layup at the buzzer to lift the Stags (2-6) over the Trojans (1-6) in Saco.

Maeve Kelly scored 11 points for Cheverus. Destiny Keohan had 10 points for the Trojans.

BONNY EAGLE 42, DEERING 40: Samantha Averill scored 18 points and sank a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining, lifting the Scots (3-4) over the Rams (1-4) in Portland.

Ashleigh Mathisen and Victoria Garand each finished with 13 points for Deering, which trailed 33-22 at halftime.

SCARBOROUGH 48, NOBLE 37: Jocelyn Couture scored eight of her 12 points in the final eight minutes, including four late free throws, as the Red Storm (6-1) used a 16-5 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Knights (3-4) in Scarborough.

Julia Freeman led Scarborough with 17 points. Amy Fleming paced Noble with 11.

SOUTH PORTLAND 56, SANFORD 22: Margaret Whitmore scored 12 points, Kaleisha Towle had 11 and Jena Leckie added 10 as the Red Riots (6-1) defeated the Spartans (3-4) in Sanford.

Paige Cote led the Spartans with 10 points.

KENNEBUNK 47, FALMOUTH 32: Emily Archibald recorded 19 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks for the Rams (6-1) in a win over the Yachtsmen (0-7) in Kennebunk.

Chelsea Gravier scored 14 points for Falmouth.

BRUNSWICK 50, CAMDEN HILLS 34: Charlotte MacMillan scored nine of her 17 points during a 19-3 third quarter for the Dragons (6-1) in a win over the Windjammers (2-5) in Brunswick.

Kaylyn Krul scored eight points to lead Camden Hills.

MARSHWOOD 63, WESTBROOK 41: Kayla Goodwin collected 14 points and five steals, and the Hawks (6-1) rolled past the Blue Blazes (1-5) in South Berwick.

Mikayla VanZandt scored 12 points for Westbrook.

BOOTHBAY 65, WISCASSET 22: Glory Blethen scored 21 points and Faith Blethen added 19 as the Seahawks (7-0) downed the Wolverines (0-7) in Wiscasset.

OCEANSIDE 52, WINSLOW 48: Grace Woodman scored 14 points for the Mariners (3-4), who erased a six-point deficit by holding the Black Raiders (5-2) to three points in the fourth quarter, at Rockland.

LEAVITT 60, MORSE 47: Taylor White had 18 points to lead the Hornets (2-4) past the Shipbuilders (0-7) in Turner.

Julia Goddard led the Shipbuilders with 13 points.

RANGELEY 61, PINE TREE ACADEMY 17: Olivia Pye had 20 points as the Lakers (8-1) beat the Breakers (2-2) in Rangeley.

Emily Schlisner had six points for Pine Tree.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, PORTLAND 2: Sophia Venditti scored two goals and set up another by Nicoletta Coupe – all in the second period – to lead Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (5-4) past Portland/Deering (3-7) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Caroline Lerch and Inez Braceras scored for Portland/Deering.

SCARBOROUGH 4, ST. DOM’S 4: St. Dom’s (4-3-1) scored four goals over an 6:56 span in the third period to rally from a 4-0 deficit and tie the Scarborough (6-2-1) at USM Arena.

Avery Lutrzykowski scored twice, and Alexandra Hammerton tied it with 6:28 left. Bella Webster added a goal and an assist.

Second-period goals from Calynn Gendreau, Maya Sellinger and Carrie Timpson put Scarborough ahead 4-0. Evelyn Boardman scored in the first period.

