NEW YORK— Matt Murray stopped 28 shots to keep up his strong play since returning from an injury, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 7-2 on Wednesday night for their season-high seventh straight victory.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, Kris Letang and Dominik Simon each had a goal and an assist. Zach Aston-Reese and Tanner Pearson also scored to help the Penguins win for the ninth time in 10 games. Patric Hornqvist had two assists.

Murray improved to 6-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average in six games since coming back from a lower-body injury Dec. 15.

CANUCKS 4, SENATORS 3: Elias Pettersson completed a hat trick in overtime and Vancouver topped host Ottawa.

Pettersson’s second goal put Vancouver ahead 3-1 early in the third, but Christian Wolanin and Mark Stone scored for Ottawa, with Stone tying it with 50 seconds left.

FLAMES 5, RED WINGS 3: Johnny Gaudreau’s power-play goal with 10:23 left lifted Calgary to a win at Detroit.

Detroit led 2-0 after one period, but the Flames rallied to hand the Red Wings their sixth straight loss.

NOTES

ALL-STAR GAME: Alex Ovechkin will skip the NHL’s All-Star Weekend in San Jose to get some extra rest, and will serve an automatic one-game suspension.

The Washington Capitals announced Ovechkin’s decision hours before the league unveiled the full All-Star rosters. The team said the NHL’s leading goal-scorer wants to take advantage of the adjoining bye week to prepare for the second half of the season.

Fans voted Ovechkin, the reigning playoff MVP, as the captain of the Metropolitan Division All-Star team.

CANADIENS: Goaltender Carey Price is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday night against the visiting Vancouver Canucks after missing the past three games with a lower-body injury.

TRADE: The Vancouver Canucks traded goalie Anders Nilsson and minor-league winger Darren Archibald to the Ottawa Senators for netminder Mike McKenna, forward Tom Pyatt and a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Share

< Previous

Next >