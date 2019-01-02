SOCCER

Christian Pulisic became the most expensive American soccer player in history after completing a transfer to English club Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Chelsea paid $73 million for the 20-year-old U.S. winger, who will be loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of this season. The German club won’t have to pay Chelsea for the loan.

The fee is easily the biggest paid for an American player, surpassing the reported $22.5 million spent by Germany’s Wolfsburg for John Brooks in 2017.

Pulisic has made only 11 league appearances (one goal, two assists) and only five of those were as a starter.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevic scored late to give visiting Crystal Palace a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

• Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became only the second manager to win his first four matches in charge of Manchester United as his team beat host Newcastle 2-0 thanks to second-half goals by Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

• Marko Arnautovic scored a quick double to rescue a 2-2 draw for West Ham against Brighton at London.

• Bournemouth and visiting Watford combined for six goals in 26 minutes in a 3-3 draw.

• Visiting Burnley climbed out of the relegation zone by coming from behind to beat last-place Huddersfield 2-1.

MLS: Guillermo Barros Schelotto was named the LA Galaxy’s head coach, taking over the five-time MLS champion franchise after three seasons with Boca Juniors.

Schelotto replaces Dominic Kinnear, who finished out last season as the Galaxy’s interim coach in place of Sigi Schmid.

TENNIS

HOPMAN CUP: Germany teammates Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev each won their singles matches over France at Perth, Australia.

Kerber beat Alize Cornet 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 and Zverev defeated Lucas Pouille 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-2 to advance with a 2-1 victory.

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Andy Murray lost his second-round match less than an hour after Rafael Nadal withdrew at Brisbane, Austrailia.

Murray beat James Duckworth before losing to fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2.

The second-ranked Nadal had a first-round bye but withdrew on the eve of his scheduled second-round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after having an MRI on a muscle strain in his left thigh.

SHENZHEN OPEN: Maria Sharapova reached the quarterfinals after Chinese teenager Wang Xinyu retired in the second set with cramps in China.

HOCKEY

WORLD JUNIORS: The United States advanced to the semifinals with a 3-1 win over the Czech Republic at Victoria, British Columbia.

Noah Cates, Josh Norris and Alexander Chmelevski scored for the U.S.

Earlier, Canada and Sweden tumbled out of the title chase in stunning quarterfinal collapses.

Canada fell 2-1 to Finland in overtime after giving up the tying goal in the final minute of regulation and missing a penalty shot early in the extra period. Sweden dropped a 2-0 decision to Switzerland.

Share

< Previous

Next >