The Maine Legislature is back to work and already has 25 bills moving through the process, including one that would ask voters to support a $50 million bonding package meant to help coastal cities and towns prepare for sea level rise.

The bonding bill is the first in 2019 seeking to address climate change, an issue Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said would be a priority for her administration. Mills made a rousing call to action on climate change during her inaugural speech Wednesday night.

The bill would require two-thirds support in both bodies of the Legislature, meaning minority Republicans would have join majority Democrats, in order to send the measure out for voter approval.

A federal report released in November of 2018 suggests Maine and the rest of New England will be heavily impacted by ongoing climate change, sea-level rise and warming ocean temperatures. Nationally, the report suggest climate change will cost the U.S. more than $500 billion a year by the end of the century.

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Brennan, D-Portland, a former Portland mayor, has not yet been scheduled for a hearing but it will go before the Legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee for consideration before being taken up by the full Legislature.

Other bills meant to reduce the state’s use of greenhouse gas-producing fuels or to expand renewable energy development, especially solar, are also expected to be offered.

Beyond the 25 bills referred to committees as of Thursday, some 2,000 or more are in likely in the works as the Revisor’s Office of the Legislature processes measures sponsored by lawmakers. The deadline for legislators to submit bills was Monday, but additional measures could be accepted under emergency provisions.

As governor, Mills has the authority to submit bills anytime the Legislature is in session.

Other measures being referred to committees include controversial topics, such as a proposal to allow MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, to provide coverage for abortion services.

Also in the mix are bills that would exempt small non-profit organizations from the state’s sales tax and one that would allow grocery stores up to 10,000 square feet in size to be open on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

This story will be updated.

