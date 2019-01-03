Constantine “Charlie” Kapothanasis, a founder of Prompto, the 10-minute oil change shops located across Maine and New Hampshire, died Monday after a brief illness. He was 89.

Mr. Kapothanasis opened his first Prompto location in 1984 on Forest Avenue in Portland. Since then, the company has grown to 24 locations. Another shop is scheduled to open this winter on Route One in Scarborough.

Constantine "Charlie" Kapothanasis

“He was a modest and humble person, who had so many people that loved and respected him,” said his son, Paul Kapothanasis of Westbrook. “He was a noble man of very high character and integrity.”

According to his obituary, which is published in Thursday’s newspaper, Mr. Kapothanasis was born in Messinia, Greece in 1929. He came to Portland in 1957 on a ship where he worked as a machinist.

In his early years, he worked as a mechanic specializing in Volkswagens. He founded K Brothers VW Repairs on Ashmont Street in Portland. As the business grew, he recruited his brother Tony Kapothanasis from Greece to join him. He ran the auto repair shop for about a decade.

His son said he was the best Volkswagen mechanic in the city during the 1970s. He serviced the cars of prominent Mainers, including local and state politicians, lawyers, doctors and clergymen, his son said.

“He was one of the most trusted mechanics in the city,” he said. “He was a brilliant mechanic and a brilliant businessman, too.”

His son reminisced about the years he and his brothers joined him at work. He remembered seeing hundreds of cars in his lot.

“It was the place to be in Portland,” he said.

The Kapothanasis brothers then opened a pre-owned auto dealership on Forest Avenue. The business lasted about eight years.

In 1984, Mr. Kapothanasis and his sons founded Prompto. His son remembered the day he sat with his father and brothers, Christo and Tasso Kapothanasis, and drafted the business plans and designs for the shop.

He spoke highly of the business culture his father created, which focuses on family first. Today, the company has more than 200 employees. Many of their employees have a tenure of 10, 20 or 30-plus years.

“My father really elicited loyalty and family,” he said. “He was a very patient investor. He would plant small seeds and allow them to flourish. He was a tremendous negotiator. It was win-win with him. The people who did business with him liked doing business with him.”

Mr. Kapothanasis, of Westbrook, semi-retired about a decade ago but remained active in the family business until his passing. The Kapothanasis brothers will continue to operate Prompto as their father did throughout his career, his son said.

He was a loving husband to Effie Kapothanasis for 61 years. The couple met at the former Olympia Restaurant on Congress Street in Portland. They got married a week later.

In their early years, the couple lived on Washington Avenue in Portland where they raised three sons. Paul Kapothanasis said his parents had an outstanding life together.

“Their whole world was the three of us,” his son said. “We were the apple of my father’s eyes. He was about as kind and loving and nurturing as he could be. There was no pressure. He let us be who we are.”

Mr. Kapothanasis was a pillar in Portland’s Greek community. He was a long-time member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland. He was also a strong supporter of the church’s Greek school.

In his early years, he had a passion for training thoroughbred horses. He was a fixture at Scarborough Downs and Suffolk Downs in Boston, Massachusetts for many years. His son said he trained and owned some of the finest thoroughbreds in New England.

Melanie Creamer can be contacted at 791-6361 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: MelanieCreamer

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: