The current resident of the White House has demonstrated that he is uniquely unqualified for the office of president of the United States. I say this not lightly, because these are serious allegations. I believe he doesn’t possess the intellect or the temperament to represent the best interests of the United States.

I further believe that through some kind of personal or business entanglement, he is being pressured by foreign organizations or individuals to compromise our national interests and security. We the American people have rarely faced such a threat to everything that we hold to be fundamental to the continuation of our democracy.

This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. I say this to all of our elected representatives: History is watching, and those who don’t do their duty will not be remembered favorably.

We are at a crossroads. Failure to restore the rule of law will be catastrophic, not just for the United States of America but also for civilization.

Randy Wakefield

Portland

