A Massachusetts woman was killed Thursday when her SUV collided with a tractor-trailer in the Aroostook County town of Orient.

Darlene Williams, 69, of Charlton City, Massachusetts, was trying to pull out onto Route 1 in a 2006 Kia Sorrento when the truck, driven by David Gardner, 72, of Patten, crashed into her, according to state police Trooper Ryan Kilcollins.

“All indications are that Williams failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of Gardner. Gardner attempted to stop but due to the snow covered roads, he was unable to,” Kilcollins said in a news release.

Kilcollins said the truck slammed into the side of the SUV. Williams was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardner was not injured.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Route 1 and Beaver Brook Road.

