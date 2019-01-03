The new owners of the Mellen Street Market in Portland plan to divide the space and add a small café, according to their liquor license application with the city.
Shawn Freeman and Tim Ly, both of Portland, purchased the convenience store at 79 Mellen St., including the building and land, in October and plan to expand the existing business, according to documents filed with the city.
The café will be called Quinn’s Bardega. A sample menu submitted with the application included burgers and blackened salmon.
Freeman and Ly plan to divide the market space and add a 24-seat dining area, a small bar and a full kitchen. The owners say the café will have a jukebox and occasional acoustic entertainment.
The owners had originally planned to open Quinn’s Bardega by Jan. 1, but their application won’t be reviewed by the Portland City Council until Monday.
