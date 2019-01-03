Mt. Ararat High junior Caleb Manuel has verbally committed to accept a golf scholarship from the University of Connecticut.

Manuel won the Class A championship last fall and was named the 2018 Maine Sunday Telegram Boys’ Golfer of the Year. He can officially sign a letter of intent in the fall of his senior year of high school.

Caleb Manuel of Mt. Ararat High won the Class A individual golf championship in October at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro. (Photo by John Ewing/Staff Photographer)

An NCAA Division I program, Connecticut competes in the American Athletic Conference. Its 2019 spring schedule includes trips to Hawaii, Florida, South Carolina and Arizona.

“He was excited about it and we’re excited for Caleb,” said Mt. Ararat Coach Gerry Caron. “It doesn’t surprise me that he’s going to stay closer to home. It’s a Division I school that plays a great schedule and it’s pretty much golf year-round.”

