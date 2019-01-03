Portland-based financial services firm Foreside Financial Group LLC plans to acquire New Hampshire-based competitor NCS Regulatory Compliance for an undisclosed sum, the companies said Thursday.
Foreside, which has 19 employees, provides a range of services to the asset management industry. In 2017, Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity firm based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, purchased a majority stake in the company and has since implemented a growth and expansion strategy, according to a news release.
NCS has about 80 employees and is based in Londonderry, New Hampshire. It provides outsourced compliance and regulatory services to the investment advisor and broker-dealer markets.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close early this month.
Portland financial services firm to acquire competitor
