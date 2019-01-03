A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on the Maine Turnpike Thursday during a fast-moving snow storm that created a messy morning commute.

The truck crashed near Mile 33 northbound in the Biddeford area around 9 a.m., according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. The truck is blocking the center and right lanes, leading to delays.

Additional crashes were reported on the turnpike in South Portland and West Gardiner.

In Portland, police and city officials warned drivers that the morning commute would be slow as a few inches of snow fell beginning before dawn. At 7:30 a.m., the city had 37 plows on the road.

“While the forecast is only predicting up to 4 inches of snow, it has come down so intensely that it has been difficult to keep up with,” city officials said in Tweet.

The quick-hitting storm is expected to drop up to 4 inches of snow in much of coastal and southern Maine, with lower amounts in western and northern areas. The National Weather Service had a winter weather advisory in effect through 10 a.m.

