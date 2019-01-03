BIDDEFORD — Eric Demers scored 20 of his game-high 25 points in the first half and Garrisson Duvivier had 17 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists as Gordon College won its 11th consecutive game, 110-90 over the University of New England on Thursday night at Harold Alfond Forum.

Noah Szilagyi added 24 points, hitting six 3-pointer’s, and Parker Omslaer scored 20 on 8-of-8 shooting for Gordon (12-1, 4-0 CCC), which raced to a 67-43 lead at halftime.

Alex Kravchuck scored 19 points and Ryan Beatty had 17 off the bench to lead the Nor’easters (3-9, 1-2).

(2) MICHIGAN 68, PENN STATE 55: Iggy Brazdeikis had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Wolvervines (14-0, Big Ten 3-0) topped the Nittany Lions (7-7, 0-3) at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(18) N.C. STATE 87, MIAMI 82: Reserve Markell Johnson scored 20 points in 23 minutes and the visiting Wolfpack (13-1) shot 57 percent in the second half to rally past the Hurricanes (8-5) in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

(21) INDIANA 73, ILLINOIS 65: Romeo Langford scored a career-high 28 points, Juwan Morgan added 14 points and 10 rebounds and the Hoosiers (12-2, Big Ten 3-0) the visiting Illini (4-0, 3-0).

Langford shot 8 for 13 from the field and 11 of 15 from the line.

PURDUE 86, (25) IOWA 70: Carsen Edwards scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half and the Boilermakers (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten) beat the visiting Hawkeyes (11-3, 0-3).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(2) NOTRE DAME 100, PITTSBURGH 44: Marina Mabrey scored 20 points, Arike Ogunbowale had 18 and the Fighting Irish (13-1, 1-0 ACC) routed the visiting Panthers (9-6, 0-1) for their sixth straight win.

(3) LOUISVILLE 73, NORTH CAROLINA 66: Jazmine Jones scored 17 points by connecting on 7 of 11 shoots, Arica Carter added 14 points as the host third-ranked Cardinals (13-0) topped the Tar Heels (9-6) in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both schools.

(9) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 63, DUKE 51: Grace Hunter scored 14 points and the Wolfpack (14-0, 1-0 ACC) beat the visiting Blue Devils (8-5, 0-1) to match the best start in school history.

(7) MISSISSIPPI STATE 93, ARKANSAS 69: Jordan Danberry scored a career-high 26 points and the host Bulldogs (13-1) opened Southeastern Conference play with a win over the Razorbacks (11-4).

(10) TENNESSEE 78, AUBURN 69: Meme Jackson scored 27 points and Rennia Davis had 23 points and 14 rebounds as the Lady Vols (12-1) beat the host Tigers (12-2) in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

