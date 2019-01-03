FRYEBURG — Catherine Reid scored a game-high 24 points and Katie Larson scored 19 to lead North Yarmouth Academy to a 68-41 victory against Fryeburg Academy in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game Thursday night.

NYA (5-2) opened on a 16-6 run and took a 33-13 halftime lead.

Sierra Lyman scored eight points to pace Fryeburg (2-6). Merys Carty and Tine LeBlanc each scored six.

GARDINER 48, MT. ARARAT 29: Bailey Poore and Aimee Adams each had 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers (5-2) beat Mt. Ararat (3-4) at Gardiner.

Jaycie Stevens added three points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals for Gardiner.

Theresa Breed and Ainsley Bryant each scored six points for Mt. Ararat.

POLAND 45, WAYNFLETE 38: Sophia Vallee had 18 points as the Knights (2-5) defeated Waynflete (0-6) at Poland.

Allison Ferland and Alyssa Gagne each added nine points for Poland.

Sophi Aronson led the Flyers with nine points. Emi Boedeker added eight.

LAKE REGION 44, TRAIP ACADEMY 41: Shelby Sheldrick scored 12 points, Bella Russo had 10 and Shauna Hancock added nine as the Lakers (3-4) came from behind to edge the Rangers (1-6) in overtime at Kittery.

Addy Hale scored 20 points for Traip, which scored five unanswered in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 43, SACOPEE VALLEY 31: Shani Plante scored nine points and Samantha Donnell added five in the second quarter as the Seagulls (5-1) outscored Sacopee Valley (1-6) 16-3 to take a 27-15 lead at Old Orchard Beach.

Maggie Strohm keyed the second-quarter defense, blocking four shots and controlling the paint.

The Seagulls maintained a double-digit margin throughout the second half, leading by as much as 41-19 after scoring the first seven points of the final quarter.

Plante finished with 17 points and Donnell 10. Riley Vacchiano led the Hawks with 14 points.

YARMOUTH 44, WELLS 32: Margaret McNeil had 23 points and six rebounds as the Clippers (5-2) cruised past the Warriors (4-2) at Yarmouth.

Franny Ramsdell scored 13 points for Wells.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BOOTHBAY REGION 93, WISCASSET 34: Steve Reny dropped in 16 of his 18 points in the first half, helping the Seahawks (7-0) to a 51-14 lead over Wiscasset (1-6) at Boothbay Harbor.

Kaleb Ames and Benjamin Pearce scored 15 each, with Hunter Crocker adding 10 for Boothbay. Billy Pinkham scored 13 for the Wolverines.

YARMOUTH 52, WELLS 49: Jonathan Torres scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game, and another 3-pointer in overtime to put the Clippers (2-4) ahead of the Warriors (3-3) at Wells.

Ashanti Haywood helped with 18 points and went 4 of 4 at the line in overtime.

GREELY 73, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 54: Zach Brown scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter, helping the Rangers (5-1) expand an eight-point halftime lead against the Patriots (4-3) to 64-43 lead entering the fourth quarter at Cumberland.

Andrew Storey’s 16 points led Greely to a 37-29 edge at the break.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 93, SACOPEE VALLEY 58: Ryan Crockett scored 26 of his game-high 33 points in the first half as the Seagulls (3-3) rolled past the Hawks (1-5) at South Hiram.

Zachary LaPlante added 24 points for the Seagulls, who opened on a 21-8 run and took a 54-15 halftime lead.

McGwire Sawyer scored 17 points to pace Sacopee Valley.

TRAIP ACADEMY 55, LAKE REGION 52: Treshaun Brown scored 20 points, Will Stuart added 17 and the Rangers (4-3) used a big run in the third quarter before holding off the Lakers (2-5) at Naples.

Traip outscored Lake Region 18-7 in the third to take a 47-33 lead.

Mark Mayo scored a game-high 23 points for the Lakers, nine in the fourth to help Lake Region outscore Traip, 18-9. Derek Langadas chipped in with 10 for Lake Region.

WAYNFLETE 66, POLAND 47: Diraige Dahia hit four of his five 3-pointers in the first half on his way to a game-high 15 points and the Flyers (5-1) took a 41-19 halftime lead to beat the Knights (1-5) at Portland.

Soloman Levy added 14 points, eight in the first half, and Dominick Campbell chipped in with 12 for Waynflete.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 6, BRUNSWICK 0: Abby Lamontagne scored a hat trick with an assist and Sophia Pompeo had three assists as Cheverus/Kennebunk (9-1) downed the Dragons (1-9-1) at Portland.

Pompeo added a goal, and Sarah Noyes and Zoe Mazur also scored for Cheverus, which led 5-0 after two periods.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

PORTLAND 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Jacob Luce scored twice in the second period, when Portland/Deering (3-2) scored all of its goals to get past South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (3-4) at Portland.

Walter Lewandowski also scored.

GREELY 8, BIDDEFORD 3: Jake Williams and Dawson Jowett scored in the first four minutes of the second period as Greely (6-0) opened a 3-0 lead, igniting a five-goal period against Biddeford (4-2) at Falmouth.

Jake McDonald scored twice, and Andy Moore registered a goal and three assists as seven players had goals for the Rangers. Nick McSorley answered with two goals and an assist for the Tigers.

YORK 8, KENNEBUNK 1: Dalton McCann scored three goals, two in the opening 3:59, and the Wildcats (4-3) took a 4-0 lead in the first period against Kennebunk/Wells (1-6) at Dover, New Hampshire.

Andrew Bertolini scored and had three assists, and Marshall Ford, Joe Neal, Max Pickett and Jake Nelson added goals for York. Seth Batchelder scored late in the third period for Kennebunk.

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, YARMOUTH 1: Gavin Simopolous deflected in a shot from Philip Tarling with two seconds left as the Capers (3-2) downed the Clippers (2-4) at Portland.

Simopolous also scored in the second period from Tarling. Kurt Heywood answered for Yarmouth.

