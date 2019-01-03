SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan had his first career triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs welcomed back Kawhi Leonard with thunderous jeers Thursday night in a 125-107 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Leonard scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, but the anger the Spurs’ fans showered seemed to impact him. Leonard had to take a step back at the foul line and compose himself amid chants of “Traitor! Traitor!” and “Quitter! Quitter!” from the capacity crowd that adored him during his seven seasons in San Antonio.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points for San Antonio.

NOTES

WIZARDS: Power forward Markieff Morris will miss at least six weeks with a neck injury, the latest setback in what’s been a difficult season for one of the NBA’s most disappointing teams.

TRADE: A person familiar with the situation said Memphis acquired Justin Holiday from Chicago for guards MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden Jr.

Share

< Previous