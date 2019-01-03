UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Devon Toews scored his first NHL goal at 1:48 of overtime to lift the New York Islanders past the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

Mathew Barzal scored twice to keep up his scoring binge and helped the Islanders win for the eighth time in nine games. Robin Lehner, making his third straight start, stopped 19 shots as New York moved to 3-0-1 in four games at the Nassau Coliseum this season.

Toews, playing in the fifth game of his career, got the winner when he knocked in the rebound of his own shot that Collin Delia stopped, with the puck coming to him at the right side.

SABRES 4, PANTHERS 3: Jeff Skinner scored twice and host Buffalo ended a seven-game skid against Florida.

HURRICANES 5, FLYERS 3: Dougie Hamilton, Justin Williams and Teuvo Teravainen scored second-period goals to lead Carolina past the host Philadelphia, which lost its fifth straight.

WILD 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3: Zach Parise broke a tie off a turnover early in the third period and Minnesota rallied to win at Toronto.

NOTES

SABRES: Captain Jack Eichel will miss at least two games with an upper-body injury.

DEVILS: Coach John Hynes received a multiyear contract extension.

Hynes is in his fourth season with the Devils. The team is currently 15-17-5 and out of the playoff picture with half the season to play.

TRADE: The Blues acquired goalie Jared Coreau from the Ducks for future considerations.

