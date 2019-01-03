Police in Portland arrested two men on robbery and aggravated assault charges last week after they allegedly robbed a man in the Old Port in November.

Kenneth Curlew, 23, and Robert Young, 27, face one count each of aggravated assault and robbery. Young also faces one count of reckless conduct, according to police and jail records.

According to police, both men were involved with the robbery of a 40-year-old man from New York City on the evening of Nov. 25 near 10 Exchange St. in Portland, said Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin.

Martin said a gun was brandished during the robbery, and the victim suffered unspecified injuries that were not life-threatening. Martin declined to discuss details about who inflicted the injuries or how they occurred.

“There was an assault and there was also the use of a weapon,” Martin said, but declined to describe how the men were familiar with each other. “This was not a random attack.”

Curlew and Young are each being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, and are scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Unified Criminal Court on Friday.

Portland police took Young into custody Nov. 28 after he was involved in a fight on Dana Street. Curlew was arrested by Maine State Police in Buxton during a recent traffic stop, Martin said.

