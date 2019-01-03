Windham police are investigating two unattended deaths that were reported to authorities on Thursday afternoon.

Capt. William Andrew said the deaths do not appear to be suspicious, but the Office of Chief Medical Examiner has been notified and will conduct autopsies on both individuals.

“The bodies were found in different locations and are not related,” Andrew said.

Andrew said that the body of a 51-year-old woman was found in a home off Windham Center Road around 2:23 p.m. and the body of a 62-year-old man was discovered at a home on Mineral Spring Road around 3:14 p.m. Andrew said it appears the woman died as the result of a medical event.

Andrew said there is no need for the public to be concerned about the deaths.

