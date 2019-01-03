If you happen to be in the market for an upscale, sporty car, the town of Windham might just have the motor vehicle you are looking for.

The Windham Police Department plans Friday to auction off a blue, 2002 BMW 525i, which came into the town’s possession as part of a drug seizure forfeiture, Capt. William Andrew said in a Facebook post.

Potential buyers are warned that the vehicle has a lot of miles, and hasn’t been driven in more than three years.

“The vehicle has 155,738 miles on it and appears to be in good condition,” the police department said. “The car has been parked since July of 2015 but was recently started and confirmed to run.”

Town officials said in the post they have the right to reject any and all bids, or to negotiate terms with prospective bidders. The bids are scheduled to be opened Friday at 2 p.m. at the Windham public safety building, 375 Gray Road.

The town said it reserves the right to award the bid that meets requirements and that is most advantageous to the town.

