A crash on the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Saco blocked a lane of traffic for over half an hour during Friday’s morning commute, according to reports from the Maine Turnpike Authority.
Crash NB Mi 38 /Saco. Left lane is blocked. Expect Delays. Use caution. https://t.co/UViSYaeBaQ
— Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) January 4, 2019
As of 8 a.m., the crash had been cleared, but traffic was still moving slowly.
