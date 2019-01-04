A crash on the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Saco blocked a lane of traffic for over half an hour during Friday’s morning commute, according to reports from the Maine Turnpike Authority.

Crash NB Mi 38 /Saco. Left lane is blocked. Expect Delays. Use caution. https://t.co/UViSYaeBaQ Google Maps showed heavy traffic on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike and Route 1 in Saco on Friday morning at 8 a.m. after a crash briefly closed one lane on the Turnpike. Google — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) January 4, 2019

As of 8 a.m., the crash had been cleared, but traffic was still moving slowly.

