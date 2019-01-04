BANGOR — Data shows that Maine electricity customers had longer and more frequent power outages than those in any other state in 2017.

Maine Public Radio reported that data collected by the federal Energy Information Administration shows Maine electricity users averaged three service interruptions in 2017. The service failures lasted over 40 hours on average.

Central Maine Power Co. spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said the state’s largest utility is “challenged by geographic and weather consequences” and is considering more durable poles and wires to combat falling tree limbs, the system’s biggest threat.

State Rep. Seth Berry said the Legislature should review CMP this year. Other critics have gone further, advocating for a public takeover of the state’s privately held systems.

