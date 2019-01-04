AUGUSTA – A special election will be held in March to fill a legislative seat left empty by the selection of Rep. Aaron Frey, of Bangor, to serve as attorney general.
Gov. Janet Mills and Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap on Thursday signed off on a proclamation setting the election date of March 12.
The House District 124 covers parts of Bangor and Orono.
Maine’s political parties will now caucus to choose candidates for the seat. Candidate nominations are due by Jan. 18. Non-party candidates must circulate petitions and obtain the signatures of at least 50 registered voters in the district.
