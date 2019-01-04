KENNEBUNK — Will MacDonald scored six of his team’s eight fourth-quarter points, including 4 of 4 from the foul line, and York held on for a 67-63 victory that sent Kennebunk to its first boys’ basketball loss of the season Friday night.
MacDonald scored 17 of his 36 points in the first half as the Wildcats (6-1) took a 35-33 lead, then added 13 points in a 24-12 run in the third quarter.
Kennebunk (7-1), behind 10 points from Cam Lovejoy, surged back in the final quarter.
TEMPLE ACADEMY 52, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 33: Nicholas Blaisdell scored 12 points to lead three players in double figures as the Bereans (6-2) rolled past Seacoast Christian (2-5) at Eliot.
Marko Ajaz and Nathaniel Wiles each scored 10 for Temple.
Brandon Vachon scored 17 points for the Guardians.
BONNY EAGLE 50, BIDDEFORD 36: Jacob Humphrey had 13 first-half points, including all of his six free throws in the second quarter, and Zach Maturo added 10 points in the first half as the Scots (7-1) built a 33-18 lead and defeated the Tigers (1-6) at Standish.
Humphrey finished with 16 points. Maturo ended with 15.
Carter Edgerton led Biddeford with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.
CAPE ELIZABETH 60, BRUNSWICK 54: Andrew Hartel scored 24 points as the Capers (4-5) held off the Dragons (4-4) at Brunswick.
Tanner Carpenter and Quinton Morse each added 14 points for the Capers, who led 47-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Finn Mitchell scored 24 points and Noah Cox chipped in with 16 for Brunswick.
DEERING 41, OXFORD HILLS 36: Max Morrione hit two key free throws with less than a minute left for the Rams (5-2), who used a spread offense to overcome the 2-3 zone of the Vikings (4-4) at Portland.
Ben Onek had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Deering, Morrione finished with 13 points, and Darryl Germain added seven assists and three steals.
Spencer Strong and Garret Record led Oxford Hills with 10 points apiece.
NOBLE 62, LEWISTON 56: Tyler Oliver scored 26 points to lead visiting Noble (1-6) over Lewiston (2-5) in overtime.
Garrett Brown had 15 points for Noble, including a 3-pointer with three second remaining in the fourth quarter.
ERSKINE ACADEMY 47, MEDOMAK VALLEY 43: Austin Dunn scored 18 points and the Eagles (4-4) closed on a 14-4 run to overcome the Panthers (6-2) at Waldoboro.
Trevor Brown scored 12 points to lead the Panthers.
LEAVITT 81, LINCOLN ACADEMY 44: Joziah Learned scored 29 points to power Leavitt (7-0) over Lincoln Academy (1-7) at Damariscotta.
FRYEBURG ACADEMY 41, WESTBROOK 36: The Raiders (4-3) held Westbrook (1-5) to two points in the second quarter and held on for the win at Fryeburg.
Oscar Saunders scored 19 points for Fryeburg, including three 3-pointers.
SOUTH PORTLAND 65, MASSABESIC 36: The Red Riots (5-3) opened a 43-19 halftime lead and beat the Mustangs (0-7) at Waterboro.
Pamba Pamba scored 19 points and Geremi Baez added eight for South Portland.
SANFORD 47, MARSHWOOD 43: Leyton Bickford had 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Spartans (2-6) downed the Hawks (3-5) at South Berwick.
Carson Bickford scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half for Sanford.
CHEVERUS 61, SCARBOROUGH 53: The Stags (5-4) overcame a seven-point deficit through three quarters and defeated the Red Storm (3-5) at Portland.
Cheverus went on an 8-0 run early in the fourth and made 11 free throws in the quarter. Nick Galli led Cheverus with 19 points and Nolan Sanborn added 15.
Nick Fiorillo scored 19 points for Scarborough.
