KENNEBUNK — Will MacDonald scored six of his team’s eight fourth-quarter points, including 4 of 4 from the foul line, and York held on for a 67-63 victory that sent Kennebunk to its first boys’ basketball loss of the season Friday night.

MacDonald scored 17 of his 36 points in the first half as the Wildcats (6-1) took a 35-33 lead, then added 13 points in a 24-12 run in the third quarter.

Surprise, it's Colts-Texans

HOUSTON — Saturday’s wild-card game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts is a matchup that seemed improbable early this season after Houston dropped its first three games and the Colts limped to a 1-5 start.

Instead of letting their tough starts lead to disappointing years, these teams that both finished 4-12 last season turned things around to lead the AFC South and charge into the postseason.

Houston’s rebound began at the expense of the Colts (10-6), thanks in part to a controversial call by Indianapolis Coach Frank Reich in overtime. The score was 34-34 when instead of punting on fourth-and-4 from his 43 and likely settling for a tie, Reich called for a short pass from Andrew Luck to Chester Rogers.

Luck’s pass fell incomplete, Houston got a 24-yard completion on the next play, and Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Texans (11-5) a 37-34 victory.

“We knew that to be able to come out on the winning end of that game was a big thing for us, but that’s a long time ago,” Houston Coach Bill O’Brien said. “The teams have evolved over time so it’s a new ballgame now.”

The win was the first of nine straight for Houston. The Texans didn’t lose again until a visit from the Colts on Dec. 9, a 24-21 Indianapolis victory.

Houston then won two of its last three games, capped by a 20-3 victory Sunday over the Jaguars to clinch the division and become the sixth team since 1980 and first since 1998 to make the playoffs after a 0-3 start.

The Colts’ loss to Houston in Week 4 was the second of four straight that dropped them to 1-5. Indianapolis then won its next five and nine of its last 10 to make its first playoff appearance since a 2014 AFC championship-game loss at New England.

Yes, that was the Deflategate game.

The Colts are the third team to reach the postseason after losing five of the first six games.

NFC: Russell Wilson won a wild-card game with Seattle as a rookie, a Super Bowl in his second season and another NFC championship the third time around.

The best Dak Prescott can hope for with the Dallas Cowboys is to join Wilson on that list of title winners in his third year, a quest that will start with a playoff meeting of quarterbacks with a lot in common.

Both were mid-round draft picks who became instant successes. The difference is Prescott lost his first playoff game after guiding the Cowboys to the top seed in the NFC two years ago, then had to wait two years for his second chance. It comes in a home wild-card game Saturday night.

“When you say a quarterback’s success depends on the playoffs, I think that’s where the checks are written and they make their money,” Prescott said. “Our job is to win no matter what happens, no matter how you played individually. At the end of the day, it’s to get the job done.”

When Wilson finally missed the playoffs in his sixth season last year, the Seahawks were eliminated on the final weekend – after bouncing Prescott and the Cowboys from contention with a Week 16 road win.

Seattle was 0-2 this year when the season turned on a 24-13 win over the visiting Cowboys (10-6), with the Seahawks following a familiar formula from their Super Bowl days: an efficient Wilson, strong running game and playmaking defense.

The Seahawks (10-6) kept it up despite overhauling the roster, mostly notably dismantling key pieces of the “Legion of Boom” defense.

An important exception has been linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was just selected as an All-Pro for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

“The great thing about this team is the fact that everybody was telling us we couldn’t,” Wilson said. “It shows the heart of this team and it shows the mindset of this team to be able to think the way that you want to think, and the places that you want to go. To think big, to believe big.”

Kennebunk (7-1), behind 10 points from Cam Lovejoy, surged back in the final quarter.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 52, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 33: Nicholas Blaisdell scored 12 points to lead three players in double figures as the Bereans (6-2) rolled past Seacoast Christian (2-5) at Eliot.

Marko Ajaz and Nathaniel Wiles each scored 10 for Temple.

Brandon Vachon scored 17 points for the Guardians.

BONNY EAGLE 50, BIDDEFORD 36: Jacob Humphrey had 13 first-half points, including all of his six free throws in the second quarter, and Zach Maturo added 10 points in the first half as the Scots (7-1) built a 33-18 lead and defeated the Tigers (1-6) at Standish.

Humphrey finished with 16 points. Maturo ended with 15.

Carter Edgerton led Biddeford with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

CAPE ELIZABETH 60, BRUNSWICK 54: Andrew Hartel scored 24 points as the Capers (4-5) held off the Dragons (4-4) at Brunswick.

Tanner Carpenter and Quinton Morse each added 14 points for the Capers, who led 47-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Finn Mitchell scored 24 points and Noah Cox chipped in with 16 for Brunswick.

DEERING 41, OXFORD HILLS 36: Max Morrione hit two key free throws with less than a minute left for the Rams (5-2), who used a spread offense to overcome the 2-3 zone of the Vikings (4-4) at Portland.

Ben Onek had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Deering, Morrione finished with 13 points, and Darryl Germain added seven assists and three steals.

Spencer Strong and Garret Record led Oxford Hills with 10 points apiece.

NOBLE 62, LEWISTON 56: Tyler Oliver scored 26 points to lead visiting Noble (1-6) over Lewiston (2-5) in overtime.

Garrett Brown had 15 points for Noble, including a 3-pointer with three second remaining in the fourth quarter.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 47, MEDOMAK VALLEY 43: Austin Dunn scored 18 points and the Eagles (4-4) closed on a 14-4 run to overcome the Panthers (6-2) at Waldoboro.

Trevor Brown scored 12 points to lead the Panthers.

LEAVITT 81, LINCOLN ACADEMY 44: Joziah Learned scored 29 points to power Leavitt (7-0) over Lincoln Academy (1-7) at Damariscotta.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 41, WESTBROOK 36: The Raiders (4-3) held Westbrook (1-5) to two points in the second quarter and held on for the win at Fryeburg.

Oscar Saunders scored 19 points for Fryeburg, including three 3-pointers.

SOUTH PORTLAND 65, MASSABESIC 36: The Red Riots (5-3) opened a 43-19 halftime lead and beat the Mustangs (0-7) at Waterboro.

Pamba Pamba scored 19 points and Geremi Baez added eight for South Portland.

SANFORD 47, MARSHWOOD 43: Leyton Bickford had 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Spartans (2-6) downed the Hawks (3-5) at South Berwick.

Carson Bickford scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half for Sanford.

CHEVERUS 61, SCARBOROUGH 53: The Stags (5-4) overcame a seven-point deficit through three quarters and defeated the Red Storm (3-5) at Portland.

Cheverus went on an 8-0 run early in the fourth and made 11 free throws in the quarter. Nick Galli led Cheverus with 19 points and Nolan Sanborn added 15.

Nick Fiorillo scored 19 points for Scarborough.

