NEW YORK — From a breakthrough quarterback to a unanimous choice. From two brothers to four rookies for the first time – two from the same club, no less. The Associated Press 2018 All-Pro Team has something for everyone.

Patrick Mahomes and three other Kansas City Chiefs players made the squad Friday. They were joined by the first rookie teammates since 1965 – Colts guard left Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard. The last time that occurred it was two future Hall of Famers, the Bears’ Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the only unanimous choice in balloting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

“That’s surreal,” Donald said. “It’s a blessing. Wow! You see the hard work pay off.”

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson were the only Patriots named to the team.

Mahomes, Kansas City’s second-year sensation, drew 45 votes at quarterback and was joined by teammates Travis Kelce at tight end, Tyreek Hill as the flex player and Mitchell Schwartz at right tackle. Kelce’s brother, Eagles center Jason, also made the team.

BEARS: Chicago will wait until right before game time for Sunday’s playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles to make a determination on the availability of safety Eddie Jackson.

Jackson was officially listed as questionable Friday on the final injury report after he went through a second straight limited practice.

He hasn’t had a full practice since before the Dec. 16 game against Green Bay when he suffered a right ankle injury.

DOLPHINS: New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were the first candidates to interview for Miami’s head coaching job, meeting with the team Friday.

BRONCOS: John Elway met with Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak about Denver’s vacant head coaching position.

JETS: New York interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase for its head coaching vacancy. Gase is the second known meeting New York has had as it looks for a replacement for Todd Bowles, who was fired last Sunday night after he went 24-40 in four seasons.

BROWNS: Cleveland took its coaching search on the road to interview New Orleans tight ends coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell, 42, met with Browns general manager John Dorsey and other members of Cleveland’s front office while the Saints practiced during their bye week in the NFL playoffs.

RATINGS: All of the NFL television partners have reason to be happy at the end of the regular season – all five packages showed increases following years of declines.

The league showed a 5 percent increase this season as an average of 15.8 million viewers tuned into non-London games.

It was a year largely devoid of off-field controversy after ratings decreased 9.7 percent last season and 8 percent in 2016.

