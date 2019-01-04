Experienced local assistant coach Jason McLeod has been named the new varsity football coach at Portland High.

McLeod, 40, was on Portland’s coaching staff the past three seasons, helping guide the offense for Class A North regional championship teams in 2016 and 2018.

McLeod was a paid assistant in 2016 at Portland and worked as an unpaid consultant/coach the past two seasons.

McLeod replaces Jim Hartman, who announced his retirement at the annual end-of-season exhibition game against Deering.

When Hartman retired, McLeod said he “jumped at (the job) as quickly as possible. I just applied at Portland. I think it’s the right fit for me, I know all the returning players, and some our staff will be back, namely Mike Rutherford, who is instrumental to our defense and is a teacher in the school.

McLeod added, “It’s a unique situation with the tradition and heritage of Portland High School football. Being a part of that the last three years, it’s something I want to continue to be a part of.”

McLeod is embarking on his 21st season as a football coach. A 1996 graduate of Bonny Eagle, he was a 19-year-old college student on the first staff assembled by Kevin Cooper at Bonny Eagle, where he stayed two seasons. After a year as a player-coach in Finland, McLeod joined the late Mike Landry’s staff at Westbrook High, with McLeod taking over as head coach for two seasons in 2005 and 2006 when Landry was diagnosed with melanoma. He resigned as Westbrook’s coach in 2007 after a two-season record of 3-13.

McLeod was the offensive coordinator at Windham for nearly eight years, including the Eagles’ 2009 state title team.

McLeod and his wife Holly, the parents of three children, live in Windham.

