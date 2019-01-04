VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Oliver Wahlstrom and Alexander Chmelevski scored, Cayden Primeau made 35 saves and the United States advanced to the world junior hockey final with a 2-1 victory Friday over Russia.
Seeking its second title in three years, the United States will face the Finland-Switzerland winner in the championship game Saturday night.
Wahlstrom, a Yarmouth native who is now a freshman at Boston College, opened the scoring with 5:31 left in the first period. Logan Cockerill powered down the ice, faked a shot and slid a pass across to Wahlstrom.
The U.S. made it 2-0 on a power play at 4:20 of the second after Vitali Kravtsov was called for tripping. Jack Hughes sent a pass to Chmelevski directly in front of the net, and Chmelevski poked it under goalie Pyotr Kochetkov.
Denisenko pulled Russia within one with 5:24 remaining in the second, going down the boards and getting a shot up and over Primeau.
