Reading about those whom Gov. Janet Mills has nominated to posts in her Cabinet and administration has been welcome and heartening.

For instance, when I first read about the nomination of Jeanne Lambrew to head the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, I was elated. DHHS and its clients suffered immeasurably under the current administration, and Ms. Lambrew, an experienced and competent manager, is a welcome change from the political cronies appointed by the former governor, Paul LePage.

It appears that DHHS will finally have a manager to lead it. The rest of the Mills appointees present similar qualifications, and I am confident she will continue to name competent, experienced individuals to fill out her administration leadership. Our new governor is off to a great start.

Warner Price

Harpswell

