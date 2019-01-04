SOUTH PORTLAND — A person who had been barricaded in an apartment on Route 1 was taken into custody shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, ending a 2½-hour standoff that began when the Southern Maine Regional SWAT Team executed a “high-risk” search warrant at the apartment complex.

The person was transported to Maine Medical Center with unknown injuries, South Portland Fire Capt. Robb Couture said.

Multiple emergency vehicles and numerous personnel gather at the scene where a person is barricaded in an apartment on Route 1 in South Portland on Friday. Police evacuated the Kingswood apartment complex at 757 Main St., which is Route 1, across the street from the Best Western Merry Manor Inn. Staff photo by Ray Routhier

The officers evacuated all the other residents of the Kingswood Park apartment complex at 757 Main St., which is Route 1, to execute the search warrant at 4:30 p.m. and asked firefighters to standby across the street at the Best Western Merry Manor Inn, Couture said.

Five or six fire trucks and emergency vehicles were at the command post established in the motel parking lot near the Maine Turnpike connector. The SWAT team included officers from South Portland, and police and fire personnel from Scarborough also were on the scene.

The warrant stemmed from an investigation that indicated the four-story apartment might contain hazardous chemicals, Couture said. He said two other people were detained as a result of the search.

Fire officials said most of the people who were evacuated left in their vehicles, but a South Portland city bus also was on hand in case any evacuees needed transportation.

Shortly before the search, a caravan of six or seven emergency vehicles was seen driving slowly down Route 1 toward the apartments.

This story will be updated.

