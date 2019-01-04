WARREN — The death of a 28-year-old Lewiston man seven months ago at the Bolduc Correctional Facility has been classified as a homicide.

No charges have been filed and the Maine State Police, working with the Maine Attorney General’s Office, continue to investigate the death of Dana R. Bartlett, according to Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

No charges have been filed against anyone, he said.

Bartlett died shortly before 6 p.m. June 24 at the facility, also known as the prison farm.

Three sources have previously reported that multiple inmates from Bolduc were transferred to the maximum-security Maine State Prison, also in Warren, after Bartlett died.

In August, Jason Palmiter, who was released July 6 after serving nearly nine years in prison for robbery, said he spoke with Bartlett the day he died and that Bartlett had gone to a corrections officer and asked to be moved to another cell because he was being threatened. The other people in his cell had suspected him of stealing some cigarettes, according to Palmiter.

Bartlett then voiced his concern to Palmiter, commenting that the guard did not seem concerned and did nothing, Palmiter said.

There are four people to a room at the Bolduc Center, which has a capacity of 220 inmates with a staff of 65.

Bartlett had been sentenced March 22 in Androscoggin Superior Court to 16 months in prison for driving a motor vehicle after his license had been revoked as a habitual offender.

He was scheduled to be released March 28, 2019.

