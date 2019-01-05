The 116th Congress convened Thursday. In addition to the roll call votes below, the House also elected its speaker. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., received 220 votes and was elected sSpeaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., received 192 votes, 10 other individuals received votes for speaker, and four representatives voted present or did not vote.

HOUSE VOTES

HOUSE RULES: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 6), sponsored by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., adopting rules for the House for the 116th Congress. The rules included a ban keeping any representative indicted or charged with a felony from serving on a House committee and a requirement that representatives fund their own settlement of any discrimination or sexual misconduct claim brought against them. The vote, on Thursday, was 234 yeas to 197 nays.

YEAS: Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, Jared Golden, D-2nd District

FUNDING HOMELAND SECURITY: The House has passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 1), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., that would provide funding for the Homeland Security Department through Feb. 8. The vote, on Thursday, was 239 yeas to 192 nays.

YEAS: Pingree, Golden

ENDING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN: The House has passed a bill (H.R. 21), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., that would fund the Justice Department, Commerce Department, Agriculture Department, and several other government agencies for the remainder of fiscal 2019, ending the partial government shutdown that began before Christmas. The vote, on Thursday, was 241 yeas to 190 nays.

YEAS: Pingree, Golden

There were no key votes in the Senate this week.

Share

< Previous

Next >